Junior team break record in Crufts flyball win

Seth Marsland (centre front) and Sophie Morsy (back, far right) with their junior High Fyers flyball team at Crufts. Images supplied.

Seth Marsland and Sophie Morsy from the Boston area were part of the youth team that won this year’s junior flyball event.

Aged just seven, Seth is the youngest ever handler to perform in junior flyball at Crufts - making their success even more impressive

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven youngsters kept their cool as they performed with their dogs in front of an arena crowd of 6,000 and countless more watching from home on television.

A confident Seth pictured in the show arena ay Crufts.

Their hard work in training to perform in the world’s largest dog show certainly paid off - with the team taking home the coveted trophy.

Seth’s family run the High Flyers Flyball Club - which has an adults team and a youth team.

They all train at the family farm in Gosberton, near Boston, having moved to Lincolnshire from Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire 18 months ago.

Seth’s mum Alicia Marsland explained: “This was our first year taking the youth team to Crufts as High Flyers and they were just brilliant. They all showed great sportsmanship.

Seth, right, with his cousin Oliver, celebrating their Crufts' win.

“Seth was cool as a cucumber but certainly loved the limelight.

“He was the youngest of the group at age seven and we are so proud of him and the whole team.

“Sophie, from Boston, only started training with us six weeks ago, but she was absolutely phenomenal running black spaniel Jilly.”

Alicia said their performance at Crufts was extra special as it was always a dream of her late father’s to see one of his dogs perform on the famous green carpet.

Seth's late grandad Richard Allcorn with his dog Ourson.

“This event meant so much to us as we lost my dad Richard Allcorn - Seth’s grandad - 18 months ago,” said Alicia.

“He passed away from lung cancer and didn’t make the move to Lincolnshire.

“We sold our houses in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire to live together on a farm with my parents and my family to spend as much time with my dad as possible before his time came but unfortunately my dad didn’t make it by just four weeks.

“Seth ran my parents’ dog Talas in the competition. My dad would have been so proud as he always wanted to see one of his dogs make it onto the green carpet.”

She added: “We went to Crufts to win it for Seth’s grandad - and they did. He would have been so proud.”

Seth’s cousin and fellow team mate Oliver Allcorn, who lives outside of Lincolnshire, was also the youngest ever box loader at Crufts, aged just 10.

Other team members, from Bedfordshire and Leicestershire, were: Tilly Coles, Bella Preson, Olivia Ash and Grace Ash.

High Flyers adult team also performed at Crufts - just missing out on a spot in the final.

They have now been selected to represent Great Britain at a flyball event being held in Belgium in May.