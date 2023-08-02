Jurassic fun and more in market towns

There’s a dinosaur take over at some of East Lindsey’s market towns this summer, as a series of free prehistoric activities are planned alongside the usual roar-some offer from local traders.

Meet Pete at market towns across East Lindsey this summer. Image: ELDC

Arranged as part of East Lindsey District Council’s Vital and Viable programme, the dinosaur visits will begin on Tuesday, August 15, in Alford.

​Other dates and places are: Horncastle – Thursday, August 17; Louth, Friday, August 18, Spilsby (as part of the Teenage Market), Saturday, August 19, and Wainfleet, Friday, August 25.

​As part of the events, residents and visitors will be able to interact with the dinosaurs for free, as well as have a walkabout with ‘Pete the T-Rex’ and meet his dinosaur babies along the way.

Meet Pete at Horncastle market on Thursday August 17. Image: ELDC

​Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, said: “I am delighted to have such a fantastic and free family event coming out of our Vital and Viable project this summer, that I’m sure will provide great fun for residents in the local area and our summer visitors to the District, as well as hopefully a boost in footfall for our brilliant local traders and businesses.

​“I hope lots of people get involved in this unique experience to take a literal walk on the wild side with dinosaurs and help showcase our vibrant market towns and some of the wonderful things they have to offer.”

​The scheduled walkabouts will take place at 11am, 12pm and 1pm across all five events, however all times and dates are subject to change based on weather forecast and market footfall.

Meanwhile, in West Lindsey there will be a fun addition to this month’s Gainsborough's Farmers and Craft Market.

On Saturday, August 12, there will be a free opportunity to scale the heights on the Market Place, between 9an and 2pm, with an eight-metre climbing wall.

Multi-talented musician and travelling troubadour, Zeph the Busker will also be performing catchy and dancey tales of his shenanigans and adventures.