A specialist secondary school in Spilsby has received a £1,000 boost to enhance its Breakfast Club and help feed children in the morning.

Kellogg’s has awarded the cash to Woodlands Academy – a facility for SEMH pupils (Social, Emotional, Mental Health) students which aims to offer the care required for children to access their education and reach their potential.

The school were selected to receive this boost as Kellogg’s announced it is donating more money to support breakfast clubs than ever before as more and more schools struggle to find the budget to fund this service for their pupils.

Breakfast clubs help with everything from attendance and attainment to alleviating hunger and providing pre-school care. Sixty -eight per cent of teachers believe pupils would struggle to concentrate in class without their breakfast club, according to Kellogg’s research.

Carl Smith, Headteacher said: “Thanks so much to Kellogg’s for this donation. The extra funding will enable us to offer a larger selection of breakfast items to increase the number of pupils who attend. We would also like to be able to fund activities for pupils to use in Breakfast Club to support their team building and socialisation skills.”

Kate Prince, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Kellogg’s, said: “We’re proud to have spent over 20 years supporting so many schools across the UK. We believe all children should have the opportunity to start the day with breakfast, and we know that equipment and resources are just as important to clubs as the food itself.”