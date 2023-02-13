After suffering from PTSD following her military career, an ambitious powerlifter has credited a Horncastle club with helping her find her way again – and has set her sights on lifting an international trophy.

Kelly competing in the Women's Equipped Open.

Kelly Farrer, 43, took up powerlifting in 2018 after she was medically discharged from the military with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD).

She explained: "When you’re discharged from the military, it can be hard to adjust to normal life.

“I was sat at home all day, lost in my thoughts. I lost my way and ended up with several hospital admissions.”

Kelly competing.

A lover of sports, Kelly, from Nocton, entered the Invictus Games in 2016 and came away with two silver medals in the sitting volleyball and the field events.

Then after another competitor dropped out of the Women's Heavyweight Powerlifting event, Kelly was asked to step in with just two weeks notice, and finished an impressive seventh out of 15 – which sparked an interest in the sport:

"This gave me momentum to look for something to do,” she said, “I googled powerlifting and found a small club in Horncastle. Since then, my world has changed. I’ve gone from strength to strength.”

Kelly began working out at Horncastle Powerlifting Club under coach Mark Giles, and trains twice a week. She now can lift 227.5kg in Squat, Deadlift 190kg, and Bench 127.5kg – a total of 545kg.

In just a few short years, Kelly has won the Commonwealth Wealth Equipped Bench Champion in 2019, and the British Champion Equipped Full power and World Equipped Full power Champion in 2022, plus setting numerous records for Bench, Squat, Deadlift and Total lifts.

She has now been selected to compete in the USA Powerlifting Masters World Cup in Arlington, Texas on May 20 and is now in need of fundraising to help her get there – around £1,500 – to cover travel, accommodation, entry fees, and drug testing costs.

"I still can’t believe I’ve been asked to compete,” Kelly said, “It’s something you dream of being a part of and I’m so excited.

"I am really, really proud of what I have achieved so far and would like the opportunity to bring home a medal,” she added.

Kelly is also hoping to dispel myths around powerlifting:

"There’s a misconception that lifting makes you big and bulky, but it’s good for all-round conditioning and as long as you don’t have any injuries, anyone can walk into a gym and pick up a bar.”

To sponsor Kelly to help her achieve her ambitions in Texas, visit her GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/c5303438