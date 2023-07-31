Businesses are being invited come together to help write the next chaper in developing tourism by creating a strategic destination management plan.

A seismic shift has started in the way tourism is being recognised by national Government – and Destination Lincolnshire is bringing this step change beginning with a series of workshops in Greater Lincolnshire.

This strategic plan will be the roadmap which aims to get the county’s movers and shakers pulling in the same direction to reach goals and tackle the things that are holding this sector back.

One of these workshops was held in Skegness on Friday morning, moving to Louth in the afternoon for businesses including the Horncastle area .

Clair Draper and Charlotte Goy at the workshop at the North Shore Hotel in Skegness.

Charlotte Goy, CEO of Destination Lincolnshire said: “The policy updates we’ve seen in line with Nick de Bois’s review presents us with some innovative changes that we can build on over the next couple of years, to truly put Greater Lincolnshire around the table among those top destinations. To make this happen, we must ensure we have the right stakeholders working together in partnership.

“Led by the data that Ian Thomas and his team at NGI Solutions have been researching over the last 12 months, I’m confident that together we will all be on the starting line, ready to march forward this new era in tourism, collectively growing Greater Lincolnshire’s £2.4 billion visitor economy socially and sustainably through product development, by tackling seasonality and supporting the workforce skills agenda.”

Claire Draper - Director of Finance for the Mellors Group who own Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier and vice-chair of the Connected Coast Board – was in one of the workshop groups at the North Shore Hotel in Skegness.

She said: “We have had lots of key players at the workshop from the local visitor enonomy looking at how we can drive a destination management plan for the future to highlight what we have already – not just at the coast but in Greater Lincolnshire.

"it’s difficult for the visitor economy. Prices are increasing across the board.

“We are a fantastic destination for value for money and we want to highlight that but we also want to look at the next 10 to 15 years.”