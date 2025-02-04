Kids go free to wildlife park in Lincolnshire through February

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park CEO Steve Nicholls.

A Lincolnshire animal charity is opening its gates free to children through February to help struggling households.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park’s offer for families also comes well-timed for the half-term holidays from February 21 to March 3.

The county’s largest and award-winning park is sanctuary to 1,000 rescued and rehomed animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is renowned for its commitment to providing lifelong care for animals in need. The park has also become a leading centre for the care of big cats, endangered mammals, and reptiles, offering an immersive experience for visitors of all ages.

Highlights include walk-through bird encounters and up-close views of majestic big cats, separated by just inches.

The February offer comes with opportunities to picnic on the expansive nature reserve and soak in the exotic sounds of wildlife. It promises an unforgettable experience without breaking the budget.

CEO of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park shared this heartfelt message: “We understand the rising cost of living and feel its impact just as much as the families who visit us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By offering an affordable day out, we hope to provide a sense of relief while supporting the animals in our care.

"Together, we can keep the community spirit alive during these challenging times.”

To find out more visit https://www.lincswildlife.com/