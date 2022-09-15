The late John White.

He leaves behind his wife of 54 years Celia, children Stephen, Simon and Joanna, daughters-in-law Vicky and Laura Beth, son-in-law Rob, and grandchildren Alex, Archie, and Elsie-Mae.

John grew up in New Leake and attended King Edward VI Grammar School in Spilsby.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After finishing school, he joined The Standard as a reporter, working alongside Barry Spikings who later went to work in Hollywood. John then began his National Service, serving in Hong Kong as a medic from 1961 to 1962.

On coming home, he began working for the YMCA. His first post was in Surrey, where he met Celia. He later ran the YMCA in St Albans, before coming back to Lincolnshire where he lived in Nettleham and ran the Lincoln branch.

The family moved back to New Leake in the ‘70s, where he joined his family’s building business, before constructing and opening a village store in Eastville in 1982.

In 1990, John combined his love of reporting with his children’s love of filming and together they set up the award-winning Primetime Video, making archive, farming, and aviation films, but also freelancing for ITV Calendar.

John and Celia retired to Sibsey where he was able to spend time with his grandchildren and still help with the family business. His hobbies included gardening and bird-watching – and he could often be found at local airfields enjoying daughter Joanna’s interest in aviation.

Son Stephen said: “Dad was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He would always put others first and would always stop what he was doing to help us, whether that be varnishing doors, looking after the dog or minding the office. He was never selfish and was always cheerful and positive.

“Without him, Primetime would never have happened. It was him who encouraged us to set up the business and later to work in television. It gave him opportunity to return to his roots as a journalist.

“He had a twinkle in his eye, was kind and generous – and always had a cheeky wink for us all!”