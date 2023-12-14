A £400 donation has helped Wainfleet St Mary’s Community Hall host a festive tea with Santa for local children and their families.

Wainfleet St Mary’s Community Hall Committee members, Maureen Clarke, Jan Ward, Santa, Ann Proctor, Christine Alexander and Mick Rust are pictured receiving the £400 donation from Platform’s Community Kindness Campaign during Tea with Santa.

Platform Housing Group’s annual Christmas Kindness Campaign will see them donate £60,000 to help charities and organisations who support local people and families continuing to struggle to make ends meet.Tea with Santa was hailed an enormous success and something that the committee hope to make an annual event. After Santa had given each child their present, he had the great honour of switching on the village’s sparkly Christmas lights.

Maureen Clarke from the Wainfleet St Mary’s Community Hall Committee explained how Platform’s donation helped them host their festive event, “As local families are facing ever increasing costs with everyday living, our team wanted to arrange an event that would put smiles on the children’s faces.

“It was a great privilege to receive a £400 donation from Platform’s Christmas Kindness Campaign which allowed the Community Hall team to provide a Tea with Santa event for 43 children and parents from the Queens Estate, Wainfleet St Mary and the surrounding areas. A big thank you to Platform and all the volunteers who made the celebration possible.”

Marion Duffy, Chief Operations Officer at Platform Housing Group said, “When the cost of living continues to be a daily challenge, it’s great that Platform’s Christmas Kindness Campaign can help spread a little festive cheer by supporting people who need extra help this Christmas and throughout the year.