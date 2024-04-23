Kinema to host farming documentary

The Kinema in the Woods. Photo: John Aron Photography

​The Kinema In The Woods will be hosting two screenings of eagerly anticipated documentary film, Six Inches of Soil, which follows three new farmers on the first year of their regenerative journey – Anna Jackson, a Lincolnshire 11th generation arable and sheep farmer, Adrienne Gordon, a Cambridgeshire vegetable farmer, and Ben Thomas, who rears pasture fed beef cattle in Cornwall.

As the trio strive to adopt regenerative practices and create viable businesses, they meet seasoned mentors who help them on their journey and are joined by other experts providing wisdom and solutions.

Claire Mackenzie, Six Inches of Soil producer, said: “Community screenings are a hugely important part of our impact campaign. We’re so excited that The Kinema In The Woods is hosting this event.”

“We’re excited to host this screening and to share the positive messages in the film to help shift UK food and farming towards more regenerative, agroecological practices for a more resilient system,” said Philip Jones, owner of the Kinema.

"We’re excited for the event and can’t wait to see the ideas and thoughts that come from the meaningful discussions that will follow the screening.”