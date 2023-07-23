King Charles to visit Lincolnshire to mark 80th anniversary of Dambusters raids

King Charles III is to visit Lincolnshire today to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.

His Majesty King Charles 111.

His Majesty will meet World War Two veterans and staff at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (B.B.M.F), based at RAF Coningsby.

The Dambusters raids, officially known as Operation Chastise, were launched from RAF Scampton on the nights of May 16 and 17, 1943.

Fifty-three airmen were killed in the famous mission, to use bouncing bombs to skim along the surface of the water and destroy three giant dams in the Ruhr region, where Germany's steel and armaments industries were based.

The Möhne and the Eder dams were both successfully breached but the Sorpe dam was damaged but not destroyed.

While at RAF Coningsby, His Majesty is expected to be received by Group Captain Billy Cooper, Station Commander at R.A.F. Coningsby and Group Captain Lewis Cunningham, Commander Hawk/Display.

The tour is expected to include the hangar, where His Majesty will be joined by the Officer Commanding B.B.M.F, Squadron Leader Mark Sugden to inspect the aircrafts that will be displayed and hear about their roles and operations during World War Two.

Some of the veterans His Majesty will meet include Flt Sgt Henry Townsley DFM, who will turn 103 on Thursday 27th July. Flt Sgt Townsley served as a Lancaster Flight Engineer during the Second World War.

The King will also be introduced to 102-year-old WO Frank Tolley, who volunteered to join Bomber Command after seeing the destruction German air raids had caused in Coventry, and 101-year-old RAF Medical Officer Dr James Burt, who joined the RAF shortly after graduating from St Andrews and is one of the RAF’s oldest surviving medics from World War Two.

After signing a visitor book and joining a group photo in front of the Avro Lancaster, His Majesty will meet the 29 Squadron in front of Typhoons. 29 Squadron took part in the recent flypast for Trooping the Colour and made up the ‘CR’ formation.