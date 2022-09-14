King Edward VI Grammar School calls public meeting to discuss footpath closure

The proposed site plan.

King Edward VI Grammar School is proposing the closure of the Hospital Walk footpath which runs between the school’s main site and Foundation House between the hours of 8.30am and 4.30pm as a safeguarding measure.

A public notice made on behalf of the school’s headteacher, Mr James Lascelles, said this comes after there had been increasing incursions onto the school site, including “acts of intimidation and harassment” of their pupils by groups of youths.

As a result, the school is proposing to restrict access to the Hospital Walk footpath during the school day, and is hoping to “reach agreement on these arrangements to avoid further incidents on the school site and end the risk of our children being acted, harassed or intimidated”.

To discuss these issues and the proposed closure, the school will be holding a public meeting tonight at 6pm, in the Old Sports Hall accessed via Crowtree Lane bus layby gate.

Those wishing to issue comments can do so in writing to Nick Robertson, Deputy Head of Logistics and Operations, Edward Street, Louth LN11 9LL or emailing [email protected]