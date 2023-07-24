King Charles 111 visited a farm near Alford this afternoon as part of a tour of Lincolnshire – including RAF Coningsby to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid.

His Majesty toured Ulceby Grange Farm, where the award-winning Supreme Champion Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese is produced.

The King has long been a vocal advocate for organic and sustainable agriculture and a strong supporter of the British cheese industry. having over the years visited several cheese dairies, including the Lancashire Bomb.

Ulceby Grange, on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds, has been run by the Jones family since 1918 and is now in its fourth generation.

His Majesty was met by Simon Jones, who first introduced the possibility of making cheese at the farm in the 1990s after returning from agricultural college.

Simon’s research began with a cheese making course at Reaseheath College and visiting various cheese dairies which eventually saw him set

up a small dairy of his own, making his first batch of cheese on February 17, 1992.

Today, all the milk produced on the farm, apart from a small quantity bottled and sold at Farmers Markets, is turned into Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese.

During the visit, His Majesty was introduced to Simon’s brother, Tim, who joined the business in 2000 to support with sales and marketing and Simon’s mother, Jenny Jones, who was the farm secretary in the 1980s and still supports the farm today.

After watching the cheese milling process from a viewing window, His Majesty met members of staff who have supported work at the Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese including Richard Tagg, who worked as the cheesemaker for 25 years before retiring in 2019, and Robert Ranshaw who has worked on the farm for 47 years.

In the cheese store, where the cheese is housed and turned for full maturity, Simon and His Majesty were given the opportunity to observe a robot called “Florence the Machine” turn the truckles of cheese between aisles.

Before departing for RAF Coningsby and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, His Majesty was also be given the opportunity to sample the Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese

1 . King's visit to Lincolnshire King Charles chats to Simon Jones, who first introduced the idea of making cheese to the farm. Photo: Getty Images

2 . King's visit to Lincolnshire King Charles visiting the Lincolncolnshire Poacher cheese farm at Ulceby near Alford. Photo: Lincolnshire Echo

3 . King's visit to Lincolnshire Say cheese - His Majesty, a keen cheese lover, clearly happy to be at Ulceby Grange Farm. Photo: Getty Images

4 . King's visit to Lincolnshire King Charles shakes hands on arrival at Ulceby Grange Farm near Alford. Photo: Getty Images

