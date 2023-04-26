Celebrations fit for a king are planned for Boston town centre on Saturday, May 6, to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The town will be decorated in red, white and blue for the event with a carnival procession and live entertainment planned.

Boston Borough Council community leadership team is laying on the event in Central Park to celebrate the historic occasion – and they are now looking for a King and Queen Consort lookalike to join them.

The May Fair will still be in the town during the coronation, so the procession is expected to begin at Pescod Square Shopping Centre, before heading to Central Park.

Central Park, Boston.

Festivities will include a stage with performances by The Biz Entertainment School, a fancy dress competition, balloon modelling, face painting, comedy Maypole, music entertainment and activities. The free event run from 10am-2pm.

A spokesperson from Boston Borough Council’s community leadership team said: “The coronation will be for many a once in a lifetime experience and a chance to celebrate a day where history is made. The focus of the day will be to encourage people to enjoy the spectacle of the coronation.”

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is also encouraging communities to have street parties by relaxing road closure rules and making residents aware of available support and guidance. They are encouraging anyone holding an event or activity to celebrate the coronation to upload their plans to the Government ‘put your event on the map’ page at https://coronation.gov.uk/share-event

The council is now on the lookout for what they call “Boston’s very own King and Queen” who can join in the carnival celebrations.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.

“Do you think you resemble King Charles or Queen Camilla?” a spokesperson asks, “Or do you know someone that does? If you do - get in touch to let us know by emailing [email protected]”

This Boston event is sponsored by Boston Big Local, Boston Borough Council, Rock Construction and Greenyard.

Other local events coronation planned include:

• A ‘party on the park’ at Ingelow Avenue in Boston. This runs from 12-6pm on Saturday with music, a food tent, inflatables, arts and crafts, and more.

• Wyberton Community Centre is hosting a King’s Coronation celebration on Monday, May 8, from 12-9pm. This free event will feature music, dancing, balloon modelling, bouncy castles, face-painting and more.

• The Friendly Bench in Boston will be celebrating ahead of the event with a free coronation party on Friday, May 5. This will feature entertainment, singing, ‘activities for all ages’, food and drink. It takes place outside Ancaster Avenue, in Broadfield Lane, from 10am.

• A Coronation party takes place in Swineshead’s Market Place on Sunday, May 7, from 11.30am. There will be music, entertainment, a barbecue, bar, and a ‘Royal British Bake-off Competition’.