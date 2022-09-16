Kirton High Street has now re-opened as flood prevention works continue

Kirton High Street has now been re-opened as flood prevention works continue.

As previously reported by Lincolnshire World, the delayed roadworks, which began back in April, have been negatively affecting trade according to many of the businesses there.

The flood alleviation scheme will see a new, wider drainage pipe installed under Kirton’s High Street.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) said this follows “a history of incidents of surface-water flooding in the village in recent years”.

The High Street – between the King Street/London Road junction, and the junction with Station Road (North) – reopened yesterday (Thursday) under three-way temporary traffic lights, allowing traffic to access all parts of High Street and Station Road in Kirton.

A section of Station Road was also re-opened at the start of September.

A council spokesperson said: “The one-way system has also been re-instated on Station Road (North), although parking in some bays may still need to be restricted.

“The three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place in Kirton for a few more weeks.

"Once the traffic lights have been removed, there will be some minor footway works to complete to finish the scheme, but Station Road and High Street will remain fully open.”

In a statement issued earlier this month, Matthew Harrison, LCC’s flood and water manager, said: “I completely appreciate that the works involved in this project have had a real impact on residents and businesses in Kirton. Due to the complexities of the scheme, and ongoing challenges with unchartered services, it has taken us longer than expected. This is why we’ve worked hard to reduce the disruption and reopen sections of the road gradually, to allow traffic to flow more normally.