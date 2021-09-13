Kirton in Lindsey chocolate and coffee shops have teamed up to enhance their businesses

The Shop House Coffee Roastery, which was opened by Fred Fowler and Alex Olivant earlier this year, was looking for help to expand when No12 Chocolatier came to the rescue.

The Shop House Coffee Roastery is a micro speciality coffee roastery based just outside of Kirton in Lindsey, and a couple of months in to their coffee roasting adventure they realised a need to offer a click and collect service to their customers.

But as the business is a weekend project the option of click and collect wouldn’t have worked from their current premises.

Alex Olivant and Fred Fowler from Shop House Coffee Roastery

So The Shop House Coffee Roastery reached out to the local Facebook page to see if any of the local businesses would be open to the idea of being their Click and Collect hub.

This is when Paul North, from No12 Chocolatier got in touch.

He offered the use of his shop in High Street, Kirton in Lindsey, for the Shop House Coffee Roastery’s click and collect service, allowing locals to collect their coffee orders from their chocolate shop.

Alex Olivant, from Shop House Coffee Roastery, said: “Giving our customers a click and collect option has been really popular with the locals, it also helps to bring in potential customers to No12 Chocolatier who may not have usually visited.

"The idea of a click and collect hub is working for both parties we are really happy with how it is going so far and we are so grateful that the No12 Chocolatier was willing to give us a chance.

“Being a new business, it is hard to find your feet so having other local businesses who are willing to support you and help you grow is wonderful.”

Ordering coffee to be delivered to the No12 Chocolatier is easy, you carry out the order as normal online but then select the click and collect option on the delivery.

The Shop House Coffee Roastery will then notify you when your order is ready to be collected from No12 Chocolatier and you can pop in during their opening hours to collect, and maybe even treat yourself to some chocolate at the same time.