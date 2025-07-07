Kits for kids thanks to fund in memory of Louth grassroots football hero
The Ken Westerby Memorial Fund (KWM) was created last year to help children’s football teams from Louth and the surrounding villages.
It followed the tragic death in November 2023 of passionate coach, administrator and former player Ken, 69, who was the development team manager at Louth Town at the time.
Son Mark said: “My dad was a popular member of the local grassroots football community when he passed away suddenly.
"The money and donations collected from his funeral were used to set up the memorial fund, and its aim is to support children’s teams by buying them football kits.
"This support for young people to play football would have been something my dad would have taken great pride from.
"We have now provided kits for four local sides, so it would be good that people can see what the fund has achieved.
"Last year, we also staged a memorial game, made up of adults who had played for dad’s teams at AFC Louth, which he established for the 1995/96 season and remained manager and secretary of until their final season in 2018/19.
"We have another memorial game coming up on Sunday, August 3, and we want to make this an annual event.”
So popular was Ken at Louth Town that he was nicknamed ‘King Kenny’ because of his effervescent personality.
Manager Carl Martin said at the time of his death: “Ken was infectious and had such passion and enthusiasm for the game. He was so respected and was such a character.
"His death was a real shock. We lost a good friend, a great character and a family man.”
Grandfather Ken, who won several awards at various clubs, was involved in football all his life and supported his beloved Grimsby Town. But he also adored his family.
In a tribute after his death, son Mark said: “He loved nothing more than when all the family were together. When Grimsby were promoted back to the Football League at West Ham’s stadium in the 2022 National League play-off final, it was up there with one of the best days of his life because all the family were there.”
Mark is keeping his dad’s legacy alive, not only through the fund but also because he is lead scholarship coach at the Grimsby Town Football Club Sports and Education Trust.