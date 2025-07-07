Kits for kids thanks to fund in memory of Louth grassroots football hero

A special fund, set up to honour and remember a hero of the grassroots football community in Louth, has provided new kits for four youth teams.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ken Westerby Memorial Fund (KWM) was created last year to help children’s football teams from Louth and the surrounding villages.

It followed the tragic death in November 2023 of passionate coach, administrator and former player Ken, 69, who was the development team manager at Louth Town at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Son Mark said: “My dad was a popular member of the local grassroots football community when he passed away suddenly.

Young teams from Louth Football Club and Fulstow Juniors under-tens in their new kits, sponsored by the Ken Westerby Memorial Fund (KWM).

"The money and donations collected from his funeral were used to set up the memorial fund, and its aim is to support children’s teams by buying them football kits.

"This support for young people to play football would have been something my dad would have taken great pride from.

"We have now provided kits for four local sides, so it would be good that people can see what the fund has achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year, we also staged a memorial game, made up of adults who had played for dad’s teams at AFC Louth, which he established for the 1995/96 season and remained manager and secretary of until their final season in 2018/19.

Ken Westerby, who died in 2023, dedicated much of his life to grassroots football in the Louth area.

"We have another memorial game coming up on Sunday, August 3, and we want to make this an annual event.”

So popular was Ken at Louth Town that he was nicknamed ‘King Kenny’ because of his effervescent personality.

Manager Carl Martin said at the time of his death: “Ken was infectious and had such passion and enthusiasm for the game. He was so respected and was such a character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His death was a real shock. We lost a good friend, a great character and a family man.”

The youngsters of Louth under-sevens pictured with Mark and Sally Westerby in their new kit, provided by the Ken Westerby Memorial Fund.

Grandfather Ken, who won several awards at various clubs, was involved in football all his life and supported his beloved Grimsby Town. But he also adored his family.

In a tribute after his death, son Mark said: “He loved nothing more than when all the family were together. When Grimsby were promoted back to the Football League at West Ham’s stadium in the 2022 National League play-off final, it was up there with one of the best days of his life because all the family were there.”

Mark is keeping his dad’s legacy alive, not only through the fund but also because he is lead scholarship coach at the Grimsby Town Football Club Sports and Education Trust.