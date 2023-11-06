Knight Fever written in the STARS!

​Following the huge success of last year's pantomime, Sutton on Sea’s thespians are back with another ‘knight’ of fun.

Knight Fever will be performed by STARS.

Sutton and Tennyson Amateur Repertory Society (STARS)have announced their pantomime for 2023 – Knight Fever – which is set in Camelot and follows the story of Justin, a stable boy who dreams of becoming a Knight of the Round Table.

But when the town is under threat from the Black Knight, Justin and his gang set off on a quest to save the town and rescue the princess.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STARS have promised a very silly family pantomime set in Arthurian times, with knights, wizards, magic swords, mythical creatures and lots and lots of daft jokes, fun songs and, as always, audience participation

Tennyson Amateur Players came into being in the 1980s, based at the now demolished Tennyson High School in Mablethorpe, while Sutton Theatre Company dates back to 1947.

With several members performing for both societies, in late 2019, a decision was made to amalgamate the two groups to form “Sutton and Tennyson Amateur Repertory Society, or STARS for short.

The pantomime will be at St Mary’s Church Hall in Mablethorpe on December 1, 2, 8 and 9.

Tickets are available by visiting STARS website at https://lincstars.org.uk/