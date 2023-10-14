Lamara Sneddon: Family pay tribute to "the light in our lives" who sadly died following collision

The family of a well-known teenager in the Skegness area who sadly died following a collision have paid tribute to "the light in our lives".

Lamara Sneddon, who sadly died in a collision on the A52 at Swaton, on Wednesday, October 4

In a statement shared with Lincolnshire Police, the family said: “We as a family would firstly like to thank everyone for their heartfelt comments and messages of support.

“We are completely devastated of the loss of our beloved Lamara.

"Reality has not sunk in yet and our lives will never be the same again.

“Lamara was the light in our lives.

“She brought so much love and kindness to us and everyone else she met, she was a truly beautiful person.

“We would like to thank the Air Ambulance crew for reacting so quickly, giving Lamara a chance to fight.

“Also, to all the staff at QMC Adult ICU ward, in Nottingham.

“They worked so hard to save her and kept her dignity in every way, they were also a tremendous support to our family. They are living angels.”

Police reported the sad news that Lamara had passed away last Saturday.

The collision involvied a white Peugeot Boxer van, a grey Mercedes-Benz E Class car and Lamara’s silver Citroen Xsara.

Four people were taken to hospital, three with serious injuries, including the driver of the Mercedes.

Tributes have also been paid by staff at the Lookout Pub in Winthorpe who said: “We are very saddened to hear the news of the tragic death of one of our Lookout bar staff. Lamara Sneddon sadly passed away after being involved in a car accident.

"Lamara was a much loved member of The Lookout family who was a firm favourite with our customers and a close friend of her work colleagues.

"She will be sorely missed by all of us and I am sure you join us in sending all of our sympathies, love and prayers.”