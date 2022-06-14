Landmark 102nd birthday

Gladys Ranshaw celebrates her 102nd Birthday at Toray Pines Care Home in Coningsby.

Gladys Ranshaw has celebrated her 102nd birthday at Toray Pines Care Home on Sunday 29 May, surrounded by her family and friends at the home.

Before Gladys special day, the team asked the community to help them reach their target of 102 birthday cards for Gladys, and they managed to get double that amount as Gladys received 211 cards from as far afield as Germany and Australia.

Gladys also enjoyed a stunning birthday cake baked and decorated by the home’s head chef Kim Poppa.

Home manager Sherin Kandi said, “Gladys is a much-loved resident who enjoys a party and loves listening to music.