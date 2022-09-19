Landmark campaign to tackle women’s health concerns
A new partnership which provides women with practical and expert advice on how to access the treatment they need has been launched.
The Lincoln Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, has joined forces with parenting website Mumsnet to help thousands of women across Lincolnshire to get the answers they desperately need to a range of gynaecological problems.
Mumsnet was founded in 2000 by Justine Roberts, and has supported and led campaigns on issues that affect its mainly female users ever since.They are now embarking on this landmark partnership to empower women to better understand their health, how to get the answers they need to improve their lives, and to ask women’s health related questions of one of the UK’s leading gynaecologists.
Dr Sujata Gupta, Consultant Gynaecologist from Circle Health Group, said: “Thousands of women in Lincolnshire struggle with the effects of a gynaecological condition and yet often go undiagnosed for years.
"This has a dramatic impact on how women engage with healthcare professionals and ultimately prevents them from asking the appropriate questions and getting the diagnosis they need.”
Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts, said: “Mumsnet users have frequently told us about their struggles to access women’s health services, often with serious consequences.
"We’re glad that this partnership will enable women to seek expert advice via Mumsnet, and empower our users to advocate for themselves, while we continue to campaign to tackle decades of entrenched inequality in healthcare”.