Landmark celebrating friendship between Skegness and its German twin town reaches milestone

The celebration of ten years of John Byford’s telephone box began in the rain. Luckily, it soon cleared before Mayor Niklas Kielhorn offered his congratulations and Margarete von Schwarzkopf explained the significance of Alfred Lord Tennyson. On the right in the photo is Deputy Mayor Ingrid Lohmann.

A familiar landmark in Skegness’ twin town in Germany has reached a milestone.

For the past ten years, a classic British telephone box has stood proudly in the city centre of Bad Gandersheim – a project by Skegness artist John Byford as a symbol of friendship betweenthe two towns.

On Sunday, September 21, the anniversary was celebrated with a festive gathering filled with guests, memories, and a look to the future.

Mayor Niklas Kielhorn opened the event with words of welcome, praising the telephone box as “a symbol of our vibrant town partnership and a work of art that never fails to surprise.”

John with with Mayor Niklas Kielhorn and Margarete von Schwarzkopf.

Over the past decade, Byford has redesigned the box five times, each with a unique artistic approach. With humour and personal anecdotes, he guided guests through the story of these transformations – from striking art object to a poetic space for reflection.

A special highlight came from well-known German author and journalist Margarete von Schwarzkopf, who introduced the audience to Alfred Lord Tennyson, the late Romantic English poet closely linked to the Skegness region but little known in Germany. Quotations from Tennyson’s work now adorn the telephone box and the Skegness bench (a recent addition to the project) opposite – a quiet yet powerful literary marker in the heart of the town.

Guests, including many members of the town twinning group, enjoyed light refreshments and lively conversations, taking the opportunity to share memories and ideas. They also had an exclusive first look at a new publication on the project, which will soon be available at the Tourist Information Office and local bookshops.

The morning concluded with animated discussion and warm anticipation for the years ahead. The “Two Voices” project continues to stand as a colourful symbol of creativity, cultural exchange, and lasting friendship between Skegness and Bad Gandersheim.