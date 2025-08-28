‘Last call’  for renowned songwriter Steve Tilston at Market Rasen

Renowned songwriter Steve Tilston is coming to Market Rasen.

Born in Liverpool, he was raised in the Midlands and is now based in Yorkshire,

In a career spanning more than 50 years he has become widely recognised within the world of folk and contemporary music; the words, arrangements and subtle but quite superb guitar playing could be no one else.

The writer of the classics The Slipjigs and Reels, Here’s to Tom Paine and the award-winning The Reckoning, Steve Tilston continues to surprise with his song-writing prowess.

Steve is also a dazzling guitarist drawing from folk, blues, jazz and classical to create a sound that is recognisably Tilston.

He took a turn in the spotlight a few years back when the story of his “lost” letter from John Lennon inspired the Hollywood movie Danny Collins featuring Al Pacino.

Described as, an artist of “stylistic versatility and consummate musicality,” “a complete guitarist,” “a singer songwriter of rare talent” and “absurdly accomplished.”

“When our generation of songwriters is assessed on our contribution to our time, Steve's work will rank alongside much better-known artists.” Ralph McTell

He is a favourite amongst his peers too with Richard Thompson, Dave Pegg, Ralph McTell, Chris Smither, Wizz Jones, Robin Wlliamson and Bert Jansch among others having had nothing but good things to say. His songs have been recorded by various artists including, Fairport Convention, Dolores Keane, The House Band, Peter Bellamy, North Cregg, Bob Fox and Les Barker. Here’s to Tom Paine is the adopted theme song for the Tom Paine Society of America and we’ve lost count of the number of versions of The Slipjigs & Reels!

Steve Tilston’s final album Last Call comes, over half a century on from his first, Acoustic Confusion, and is on a par with his finest. Steve looks both back and ahead as he traverses the musical spectrum from social and political comment to rustic reflection, from autobiography to eternal geographical history, across blues, traditional folk, poetry and even a hint of jazz. It’s a thing of audible joy and circumstantial sadness.

The show takes place at Market Rasen Festival Hall on Friday, September 12. Doors open at 7.15pm for 8pm start.

To book tickets visit https://wegottickets.com/event/649188