Last call to sign up for Horncastle's Tree of Light

There are just a few days left to get your forms in to remember your loved ones at Christmas this year on a special tree.

Horncastle's Tree of Light lit up in 2021.

Now in its 13th year, the Tree of Light, run by the Lions and former members of Horncastle Rotary Club, is a poignant way to remember the loved ones who have died. Residents of Horncastle and surrounding villages are invited to sponsor a tree light in memory of someone who has died, either recently, or in the past.

Last Christmas, around 400 names were recorded on the tribute list, raising £5,000 for local hospice charities.

The lights adorn a living tree that is prominently situated in Horncastle, at the crossroads near the centre of town.

The tree will be lit on Friday, December 16, and during the lighting ceremony, the names of those being remembered will be read out, and displayed on a tribute List at the foot of the tree and on the Tree of Light website.

A recording of the ceremony will be made and accessed through the Tree of Light website.

Donors will receive a Christmas card as an acknowledgement of their gift.

For those wishing to remember a loved-one, the minimum recommended donation is £10, and the last call for entries will is Monday, December 11.

All proceeds will be shared between the St Barnabas Hospice Trust for Lincolnshire, the Butterfly Hospice Trust in Boston and the St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby.

Spokesman for the Tree of Light committee, Tim Peacock, said he and the organisers are hugely grateful to those loyal donors who contribute every year.

They are also keen to attract as many new contributors as possible, as support from local businesses enables the Tree of Light to cover its costs so hospices will receive all the money donated.

