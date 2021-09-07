Last chance for schools to join in NK awards

NK Community Champions Awards 2021. EMN-210609-180746001

The NK Community Champion Awards 2021 are an annual programme – this year across 12 categories – seeking to champion the very best of voluntary community endeavour and inspirational and meaningful contributions in making our communities stronger, heathier, safer and happier.

Run by North Kesteven District Council, it relies on the support of community-minded businesses and nominations made from within the community.

NKDC has asked for our support as media partner in reaching out to encourage nominations – especially in the Young Achiever category that seeks to champion young people aged under 19, who have ‘shown amazing bravery or excelled in any way, perhaps under adversity, through leadership or in pioneering a community project.’

While the deadline for entries was noon on Monday September 6, schools are allowed to submit up to 9am on Thursday September 9 at the absolute latest, due to them only just returning from the summer break.

Equally you may want to consider nominations across any of the other 11 categories – teasing out voluntary contributions in achieving a better environment, climate action, in support of sports, arts and culture, health and wellbeing, etc; in coronavirus response; or those community-minded businesses that think beyond the bottom line in supporting the community or your school in some way or another.

Nominations are made at www.NKawards.org where there are more details. It does not take long, but the more detail you can give, the stronger the case you make.