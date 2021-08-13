Last chance to apply to be a full time firefighter in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue stock image. EMN-210713-111905001

Applications, which close on Monday, August 16, are only accepted from over-18s who live within the Lincolnshire county boundary and have a full driving license.

Lincolnshire’s Chief Fire Officer, Mark Baxter, said: “All applications are treated the same, no matter when they are completed during the two week window, but the deadline is fast approaching.

“The recruitment process is quite long as we need to assess all aspects of people’s abilities, with successful applicants starting their training in January 2022.

“We’re committed to recruiting people from a diverse range of backgrounds to reflect the communities we serve, so don’t let any pre-conceptions hold you back!”

Because of its rurality, Lincolnshire relies heavily on on-call firefighters, so there are fewer permanently crewed stations than most other fire services.

However, a recruitment drive is now being held to fill around 20 vacancies across Lincolnshire’s 9 full-time fire stations.

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for emergency services, said: “Being a firefighter is one of the most important and rewarding ways for someone to serve and protect their community.

“When they join the service, our firefighters know that it is more than a job, it is a way of life.

“This pride in their work starts with recruitment training and builds when our recruits join their station.

“But the work is challenging, which is why Lincolnshire County Council continues to invest in new fire appliances, new breathing apparatus and why the internationally-renowned training facilities at Waddington give the best possible start to our firefighters’ careers.

“In Lincolnshire, our firefighters come from all types of backgrounds and professions, but what they share is a commitment to their community.

“We welcome applications from anyone who is looking for career that will challenge you and reward you like no other career can.”