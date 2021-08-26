Last chance to nominate for Town Awards

Footballer Lottie Wells receives the Young Sports Individual Award 2020 from past Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Anthony Brand. EMN-210727-172705001

Sleaford Town Council, in partnership with the Sleaford Standard, are again jointly running the awards to celebrate the amazing people who live, work and who are educated in our wonderful town.

There will be a presentation ceremony to the winners by the sponsors, by invite only, on Thursday October 14, 2021, at Sleaford Town Hall.

There are 12 awards categories which are: Sleafordian of the Year; Young Sleafordian of the Year; Employer of the Year; Overcoming Adversity Award; Community Award; Young Community Volunteer Award (under age 19); Sports Team/Club of the Year; Sports Coach of the Year; Sports Individual of the Year; Young Sports Individual of the Year (under age 19); Carer of the Year; and Environmental Award.

Please could all nominations be sent by August 31 to: [email protected] or via facebook.com/thesleafordstandard or call 07860 530924. Please include the name of the nominee, their contact details and also your name and contact details, together with the reasons for your nomination.

We are inviting businesses and individuals to sponsor the awards. Sponsorship is only £25 per category and in return, you will receive an invitation to the ceremony and reception, the opportunity to present the award to your category winner, your name or company’s name and logo on the certificate, listings in the programme and a mention in the pre and post event coverage. We now only have four categories remaining for sponsorship which are: Sports Team/Club of the Year Award, Sports Individual Award, Sports Coach of the Year Award and Carer of the Year Award.

For further information about sponsorship, contact Sleaford Town Council at [email protected] Facebook: Sleaford Town Council or call 01529 303456.