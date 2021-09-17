Last chance to sign up for Louth Run For Life 2021

Louth Run For Life in a previous year.

This year’s event, on Sunday September 26, will be the 15th annual event to celebrate the local community raising a massive £500,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Although the title mentions running, don’t let that put you off! The event is open to all abilities, whether you want to run, jog, or walk this beautiful course.

The chairman of Louth Run For Life (LRFL), Simon West, said: “Entrant numbers are significantly lower than previous years, and we are aware it has been a difficult 18 months for everyone.

“We feel that the run should go ahead and we want to assure people we are doing all we can to help make the event safe for you all, including our great volunteers.

“The LRFL team have put on even more sign-up events and we have our final three sign-up events this weekend.

“On Saturday September 18 we will be at Lovelle Estate Agents in Louth between 9am and 12 noon.

“On Sunday, the team have a sign-up stall at the Louth Car Boot sale at Louth Cattle Market until 12 noon.

“We will also be signing people up on Sunday at the walking football tournament at Louth Town Football Club at Saltfleetby. We will be there from approximately 10am until 4pm.

“All money raised at the tournament is for Louth Run For Life and Cancer Research UK. Come along and see us!

“You can also sign up on weekdays next week at Lovelle Estate Agents office in Louth’s Cornmarket.”

Participants are also able to sign up online, but only until 23.59pm on Sunday September 19.

To book your place, visit www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/find-an-event/louth-run-for-life-2021

Simon continued: “Please note that adult prices have now gone up to £15 since our early bird offer finished on August 31, although prices for the under-12s one kilometre run is still only £5. Every finisher gets a medal and a goodie bag.

“If you are thinking about signing up to this year’s run, please do it and support this great event.

“Remember you can run, walk, or jog. You know you want to. It’s about the taking part and raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK.”

If you would like more information or if you would like to be a marshal at the event, contact Simon directly by emailing [email protected]