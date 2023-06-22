The Cancer Research UK Louth Run for Life 2023 is just a few days away, but there is still time to enter.

Louth Run for Life 2022. Photo: John Aron

This year’s event takes place on Sunday (June 25), and will be a celebration of King Charles III’s coronation.

Online entries have now closed, but you can sign up on Saturday (June 24), as the Run for Life team will be hosting a final sign-up stall on Louth Market from 8am until 2pm.

You can also sign up on race day at Lovelles Estate Agents office, open from 8am on the day.

Last year’s Run for Life raised £48,000 for Cancer Research UK, taking the cumulative total over the 16 years to £595,000, and in the last few weeks, fundraising has taken this total past £600,000 barrier.

The 2023 event, as ever, will see a scenic course around Louth town centre and the Hubbard Hills, and is open to all abilities to run, jog or walk.

The junior run for under 12's will commence at 10am, followed by the women's 5km run at 10.30am, and finally the men's 5km run begins at 11.45am.

Everyone who finishes will receive a goodie bag and a commemorative medal.

The town centre will be closed to all vehicles and diversions will be in place, so you are asked to arrive early.

To get into the patriotic spirit, participants and spectators are urged to wear fancy dress, or red, white, and blue.

A detailed map and a video of the route can be found on the Run for Life Facebook page here.

There will be warm up exercises before each race by Donna Royle Maher, and the event will be compered again on stage by local DJ Rick Howell from The Turks Head and Ross Carrick from BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

After the men's run, there will be an after run party at The Kings Head Hotel, with live music, and all monies raised throughout the afternoon will be added to our total for Cancer Research UK.

The Run for Louth organisers have extended their thanks to their sponsors, including Lovelles Estate Agency who have sponsored the event medals, Batemans who have sponsored the adult race numbers, GB Dance School who sponsored the children’s race numbers, BG Solicitors for the banners, Frank B Forman for the lorry stage, and the finish line gantry is supplied by Bostock’s Scaffolding.