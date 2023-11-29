Last chance to sponsor light on Horncastle's poignant Tree

​​There is still time to sponsor a light in memory of someone special this Christmas.

The 2022 Tree of Light ceremony. Photo: John Aron Photography

Horncastle & District Lions Club and former Rotarians are once again providing people from Horncastle and the surrounding area the chance to remember close family members or friends who have died, either recently or in the past.

The Tree of Light is situated at the crossroads in the middle of town and will be lit for the first time on Friday 15 th December at 6.30pm. It will remain lit for the duration of the Christmas period.

In return for a donation, an individual light will be dedicated and lit in memory of each named person.

The names of all those on the Tribute List will be read out and displayed at the foot of the tree.

They will also be published on the Tree of Light website. All donors will receive a Christmas card as an acknowledgement of their gift.

All proceeds are shared between the St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire Trust, the Butterfly Hospice Trust in Boston and the St Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby.

For those wishing to contribute, the minimum recommended donation is £10, to which Gift Aid may be added.

Applications must be received by Monday (December 11) to be sure of being included on the Tribute List at the foot of the Tree.

Application forms can be (cut out from the paper) or obtained in Horncastle from Fletcher & Hughes in the Bull Ring and Perkins Newsagents in the Marketplace.

They are also available in Woodhall Spa from The Printer and Centre, Station Road.

