Latest series of Theddlethorpe GDF events kick-off this week

The Theddlethorpe GDF search area map EMN-220802-090543001

Residents living in Theddlethorpe and Mablethorpe, and the surrounding area are being invited to go along to these events to find out more about the environmental protection project to safely and permanently deal with some of the UK’s radioactive waste by placing it deep underground in a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF).

The events, which will be held throughout March and early April in twelve locations across the area, will provide people with the opportunity to ask questions and chat with specialists such as geologists, siting experts and policy advisors.

Representatives from the Working Group and the GDF developer, Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) will be available at the events to assist with any queries, and they will be joined by the Environment Agency and the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) who will be at events in Mablethorpe on the March 25 and 26.

Jon Collins, Independent Chair of the Theddlethorpe GDF Working Group, said: “I am looking forward to meeting people face to face and continuing the conversations that were started during previous events.

“It’s important to me that people can ask questions and express their views about the issues that matter to the local communities, but it’s also about discussing the opportunities and potential benefits that this programme can bring. If you are interested, then please come along and be involved.”

The Working Group was formed in October 2021 to start the process of finding out whether Theddlethorpe and the surrounding area could be the right place to host a GDF.

They recently announced the Search Area for further consideration and exploration, and this covers the electoral wards of Withern and Theddlethorpe, and Mablethorpe.

This week, a leaflet and letter are being sent to all the households in the Search Area, informing local people about what a GDF is and where the Search Area is located, and inviting them to attend an event to find out more.

Kate Atha, Community Engagement Manager, Nuclear Waste Services, said: “We understand that at this stage people have questions and concerns, and this is the time for them to come forward and engage with us. We are visiting village halls and community facilities in the area to share information and are interested to hear your thoughts and discuss things further with you.”

She added: “Some events we had planned had to be postponed due to COVID restrictions, and we are pleased to be able to include these and begin the conversations in those communities.”

The events will be held across the following locations and times:

Theddlethorpe Village Hall - Friday March 4 (10am – 6pm)

Mablethorpe Community Hall - Saturday March 5 (10.30am – 5pm)

Trusthorpe Village Community Hall - Friday March 18 (5.30pm – 8.30pm)

Theddlethorpe Village Hall - Saturday March 19 (1.30pm – 6.30pm)

Mablethorpe Athletic Football Club - Friday March 25 (11am – 7pm)

Mablethorpe Community Hall - Saturday March 26 (10.30am – 5pm)

Theddlethorpe Village Hall - Friday April 1 (11am – 7pm)

* Saltfleet Social Centre - Saturday April 2 (10am – 6pm)

* North Somercotes Village Hall - Wednesday April 6 (10am – 5pm)

* Louth Town Football Club (Saltfleetby) - Thursday April 7 (11am – 7pm)

Withern Village Hall - Friday April 8 (11am – 7pm)

Great Carlton Village Hall - Saturday April 9 (10.30am – 7pm)

* These events were originally planned to take place in January 2022 but were postponed due to COVID. Although outside of the Search Area, these events are honouring the previous commitment to these communities.

People are asked to register in advance online for their preferred location by visiting Theddlethorpe GDF & Search Area Exhibition (gdfevents.co.uk) or they can register via the call centre on 0300 369 0000

However, organisers say people can still visit even if they don’t wish to pre-register, but it helps the Working Group understand the level of local interest and ensure the Engagement Team has the appropriate number of staff available to answer questions.