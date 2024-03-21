Twelve Seasiders are back on the road for the 2024 season.

Twelve Seasiders are back on the road for the 2024 season – Rocky, Sandy, Shelly, Candy, Pierre, Salty, Sunny, Teddy, Milly, Rolly, Sweetie and

Scoop.

Stagecoach, the regional bus operator, is also introducing a series of exciting upgrades to the well-loved character buses and supporting sustainability objectives by cutting emissions by up to 75%.

The fleet of 10 hybrid open top buses and two hybrid closed top buses will be in full service throughout April until the end of October Half Term,

with eight Seasider buses operating from Saturday, March 23.

The buses will run every 10 minutes between Skegness, Butlin’s, Fantasy Island, and Ingoldmells.

The vehicles have also received a vibrant makeover to showcase the new look for 2024, featuring new top-deck seating, additional buggy space, modern destination blinds, and next-stop announcement systems.

The iconic Seasider radio, playing well-known holiday tunes, remains a key feature, ensuring passengers enjoy a memorable and entertaining ride along the classic British coastal destination.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director for Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “The upgrades to our Skegness Seasider fleet will provide a colourful and vibrant travel experience for our passengers, many of whom are avid Seasider fans, following the gang’s adventures year after year.

"Passengers can relax and enjoy the ride, knowing that the refreshed fleet also supports sustainability objectives by cutting emissions by

up to 75%.”

To celebrate the relaunch, Stagecoach East Midlands are holding a ‘Sample a Seasider’ launch event today (Thursday, March 21) at Skegness Bus Station from 11am to 1pm.

This special event, open to all, offers a unique opportunity to experience a free trip along the seafront on one of the revamped Seasider fleet.

A few Seasider freebies will also be up-for-grabs on the day at the bus station, which has also been refreshed to reflect the new Seasiders designs.

Matt continued “Our’Sample a Seasider’ event offers a sneak peek into the enhancements we have made, and we look forward to welcoming everyone on board

for a bigger and better Seasider experience than ever before.”

Seasiders fans can join the conversation on social media using #SeasiderRelaunch.

For more information and updates, please visit www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-