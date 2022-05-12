Launch of StreetSafe to report feeling unsafe

StreetSafe.

Lincolnshire Police has joined StreetSafe, a new service launched by police forces across the UK for anyone where anyone can anonymously tell police about public places where they have felt unsafe and the reason for it.

Examples can include if there was inadequate street lighting, abandoned buildings, vandalism, or if they are being followed or verbally abused, as well as behaviours of individuals or groups of people.

StreetSafe has been developed in cooperation with the Home Office and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and is part of the government’s agenda to tackle violence against women and girls, although it’s open to anyone to use.

Detective Superintendent Suzanne Davies, Force lead for violence against women and girls, said: “The Streetsafe tool has the potential to improve our knowledge and understanding of what makes you feel unsafe in our county, and where the issues are.

"It’s a way to voice your concerns about things that perhaps don’t warrant a call to 101, but are still very important.

“The data gathered will be mapped alongside reported incidents. We will work with our partners to design out problems and focus on prevention and reassurance.

"My commitment to you is that I will let you know what we have done with the information you have given us; together we can make a difference.

“If there is a location you don’t feel safe, for whatever reason, please use this tool to tell us. This initiative is only as good as the information provided so we are encouraging everyone to use it. It’s anonymous, quick and simple to use, and will help us direct our efforts in the right places."

StreetSafe is anonymous and there will be no questions about your identity, but there are optional questions about crime reporting as well as age, sex, gender, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, illnesses or disabilities.

To find out more, or to report an incident, visit the StreetSafe section of Lincolnshire Police’s website at https://www.lincs.police.uk/notices/street-safe/street-safe/.