Laura set to lose her locks to raise funds for dog rescue centre

Laura Davies will be shaving off my hair to purchase a travel crate for Jerry Green Dog Rescue. EMN-220321-110603001

Laura Davies, who lives just outside Kirkby La Thorpe, is looking to lose her lengthy locks for the Jerry Green Dog rescue centre at Algarkirk, near Boston, where she helps out.

Setting up a GoFundMe page, she has already surpassed her £1,000 goal and is aiming for £2,000.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura said: “After working voluntarily with rescue dogs for six years, I decided to dedicate myself to dog welfare full time and two years ago, I joined the amazing team here at Jerry Green Dog Rescue. I absolutely love my role here at the South Lincolnshire centre, helping so many wonderful dogs find their forever homes.

Laura davies will be shaving off my hair to purchase a travel crate for Jerry Green Dog Rescue. EMN-220321-110553001

“Each dog has a story and a personality all of its own. We do everything in our power to help the dogs in our care to find their yappy ever after.

“Everything we do here at Jerry Green is funded entirely by donations.

“We receive no official funding, nor do we receive any money from the Lottery Fund, so no donation is too small. Finding the funds to cover vet bills and other essentials is a challenge we face every day.”

With fundraising going so well, she is shooting for the impossible and aiming to raise enough to buy travel crates for both of the vans at Jerry Green Dog Rescue by shaving off all her hair on April 15. She had initially aimed to acquire enough for one and never thought two would have been achievable.

She said: “I’m so completely overwhelmed by everyone’s support for the dogs.

“It’s unbelievable what can be achieved. The messages really mean a lot and I’m sure I’m more excited than the dogs.”

The new custom crate will feature a removable solid divider to travel two medium sized dogs together but also headroom for one large dog, lockable doors, leak proof base, escape hatch, minimal rattling and improved stability in a cooler environment fitted with non-slip matting.

Once shaved, Laura’s hair will be sent to the charity Matter of Trust to make felted mats that soak up chemicals in water systems and oceans.