Law firm in Skegness joins gym to encourage community to get active

Hodgkinsons Solicitors is working with Phoenix Fitness! in an effort to help residents stay healthy, both physically and mentally,.

Our latest blog sets out the newly formed alliance with top local Gym Group, Phoenix

Fitness, as they join forces to become affiliates in business.

Since forming in 1981, Hodgkinsons have always aimed not only to provide a wealth of legal experience, but to also offer support wherever possible to the local community, whether that be through charity events or fundraising initiatives in support of worthy causes.

The firm says it is "extremely proud" to align with Phoenix Fitness. A spokesperson said: "Our ethos behind the initiative is to hopefully encourage the local community to stay active in aid of healthier lifestyle choices which in turn will hopefully provide a positive mindset during what has been the most challenging times most of us have ever faced.