Lea Fields Crematorium donates £14,000 to St Andrews Hospice thanks to its recycling scheme

A Lincolnshire charity that provides compassionate care and support to people of all ages affected by a life-limiting or terminal condition has been given a £14,000 funding boost from Lea Fields Crematorium through a national metal recycling scheme.

The ICCM (Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management) Metal Recycling Scheme, was set up so that with the consent from families, orthopaedic implants recovered after cremation are recycled and any money raised is used to give back to bereavement related charities.

West Lindsey District Council, which runs Lea Fields Crematorium, has so far donated £71,000 to charities in Lincolnshire thanks to the scheme, since it opened in 2020, including St Andrew’s Hospice.

Tina Doyley, charity fundraiser and events co-ordinator at St Andrew’s Hospice, said: “We look to make each day count for people with life limiting illnesses and support those who care for them.

Coun Jo Pilley, Tina Doyley, Deborah Balsdon, Karen Smith, and council chairman Coun Stephen Bunney

“We are always looking for volunteers, whether that is in our shops or for fundraisers.”

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, chose the charity and said it was a ‘real privilege’ to meet with representatives and present the money.

He said: “St Andrew’s Hospice do incredible work providing palliative care and support services to both patients and families and it is real privilege to be able to provide them with this cheque.

“Without schemes like this, the metals would have been buried in crematorium grounds, creating environmental problems. By recycling, it guarantees that the metals do not contaminate the land.

“A special thank you goes out to the bereaved and their families who have made the decision to recycle, which is helping to raise funds for local charities that is very appreciated and needed.”

Deborah Balsdon, crematorium manager at Lea Fields Crematorium, said: “We are pleased to be able to support another Lincolnshire charity through the ICCM Metal Recycling Scheme.

“We are very proud to be part of the recycling scheme and the money we have donated to Lincolnshire charities to date.