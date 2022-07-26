Lea Fields Crematorium recycling scheme is helping to support two Lincolnshire charities

West Lindsey District Council opened the crematorium in January 2020 and signed up to a national metal recycling scheme to help give something back to the community.

The ICCM (Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management) Metal Recycling Scheme, was set up so that with the consent from families, orthopaedic implants recovered after cremation are recycled and any money raised is used to give back to bereavement related charities.

Former chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Steve England, selected the charity LIVES Lincolnshire earlier in the year and current chairman, Coun Angela Lawrence selected St Andrew’s Hospice.

St Andrew’s Hospital received £12,000 which will provide much-needed care and support

This will now be the fourth round of donations that Lea Fields has been able to award as part of the scheme.

Coun Lawrence said: “Both St Andrew’s Hospice and LIVES do such incredible work in Lincolnshire, with the Hospice providing free care for people of all ages living with a progressive life-limiting conditions, and LIVES providing emergency care to those in critical circumstance.

“It is a great honour to be able to provide them with extra financial help, especially due to recent conditions where fund raising for many organisations due to Covid-19 has made things challenging.

“We must also not forget to give a special thank you to the bereaved, who have given their consent to be apart of the scheme. Without them, we would not be able to give back to local communities in this way.”

LIVES received a £15,000 charitable donation from Lea Fields Crematorium back in February. The charity, which provides emergency care in critical situations to the residents of Lincolnshire, was the third organisation to receive a cheque from the scheme.