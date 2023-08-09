Register
Leaders call for quicker end to uncertainty on Theddlethorpe Nuclear Waste Site

Two Lincolnshire council leaders are proposing that a public vote about a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) being potentially sited in Theddlethorpe should take place within the next four years.
By christina redford
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST
Nuclear Waste Services say the site would create 4,000 jobs, and safely store the radioactive material.

Nuclear Waste Services claim the GDF site – stretching across 10-20 sq km close to Alford and Legbourne – would create 4,000 jobs, and safely store the radioactive material under up to 1,000m of solid rock until its radioactivity had naturally decayed.

However, Ken Smith, chair of the Gardians of the East Coast group, has said: “A nuclear waste dump and a bucket-and-spade resort don’t go well together either. For every job created there, one could be lost in the tourism industry.

"Investment won’t come while the possibility of the nuclear waste is hanging over Theddlethorpe like the Sword of Damocles.

The proposed site for the nuclear waste dump.

"“It would be better that we found out either way sooner rather than later. The town will get more run down while a decision is dragging on.”

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council and Cllr Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council are both members of the community partnership set up by Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) to ensure residents can make an informed choice as to whether a GDF is right for their area.

Both leaders have now set out their preference for a ‘test of public support’ to take place by 2027.

Coun Hill said, “The county council agreed to be part of the community partnership to ensure residents and businesses in the Theddlethorpe area are well informed about what a GDF would mean for them. We have been talking about this idea for a number of years already and what we are suggesting will give ample time for people to have formed an opinion and for the community to take a vote.”

Coun Leyland said, “This process is all about listening to local views, and that’s exactly what we are doing, and what the test of public support will do. Indecision and uncertainty about the future use of the site that goes on for too long, will not benefit residents and they deserve to know when they will get to make a final decision.”

