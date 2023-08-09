Two Lincolnshire council leaders are proposing that a public vote about a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) being potentially sited in Theddlethorpe should take place within the next four years.

Nuclear Waste Services say the site would create 4,000 jobs, and safely store the radioactive material.

However, Ken Smith, chair of the Gardians of the East Coast group, has said: “A nuclear waste dump and a bucket-and-spade resort don’t go well together either. For every job created there, one could be lost in the tourism industry.

"Investment won’t come while the possibility of the nuclear waste is hanging over Theddlethorpe like the Sword of Damocles.

"“It would be better that we found out either way sooner rather than later. The town will get more run down while a decision is dragging on.”

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council and Cllr Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council are both members of the community partnership set up by Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) to ensure residents can make an informed choice as to whether a GDF is right for their area.

Both leaders have now set out their preference for a ‘test of public support’ to take place by 2027.

Coun Hill said, “The county council agreed to be part of the community partnership to ensure residents and businesses in the Theddlethorpe area are well informed about what a GDF would mean for them. We have been talking about this idea for a number of years already and what we are suggesting will give ample time for people to have formed an opinion and for the community to take a vote.”