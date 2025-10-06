Leaders recognise military heritage on Lincolnshire Day

Council leaders, dignitaries and invited guests from across Greater Lincolnshire have come together for an annual celebration of Lincolnshire’s past, present and future.

This year’s Lincolnshire Day event was held at the International Bomber Command Centre, south of Lincoln.

It was an opportunity to recognise the importance of the county’s air crews and military during World War 2 and other conflicts, and how Lincolnshire continues to play a vital role in the safety and security of the United Kingdom.

Council leader, Coun Sean Matthews, hosted the event alongside the Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Coun Rob Waltham and the leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, Philip Jackson.

Coun Rob Waltham, Coun Sean Matthews, Dame Andrea Jenkyns and Cllr Philip Jackson

Sean said: “This was my first Lincolnshire Day as council leader and I was delighted to join with other council leaders and the Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

“The International Bomber Command Centre really is a unique experience, a place of recognition, remembrance and reconciliation.

“A place where generations can learn about the vital role Bomber Command and this County played in protecting our freedoms during WW2.

“I‘m very proud to call Lincolnshire my home and to be a representative not just for my local area, but the whole of this wonderful county. It really is a great honour to do this job.

“As well as celebrating our achievements, the Civic event gave us all the opportunity to thank those who have served and continue to serve, in the armed forces and to reaffirm our commitment to supporting veterans and their families.”

Lincolnshire Day is on October 1. The Lincolnshire Day Civic Celebration Event has been held annually since 2021, and Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council take turns to host the event.

This is the fifth event, with previous events held at Normanby Hall Country Park, Lincoln Castle, Grimsby Docks, and the Buttercross in Brigg. The event brings together leaders, community organisations and civic dignitaries to celebrate our county, recognise achievements and discuss the issues of the moment.