Leadership award for West Lindsey District Council’s 'inspirational' Building Control manager

Phil Westmorland was nominated for the award by his team at the council for the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Leadership Award 2022.

Paul Round, building control surveyors, said: “Phil creates a work environment which is very open and honest. I feel there is never a daft question. If I didn’t need to know the answer, then I wouldn’t be asking it.

"He always makes time whether its face to face, via Microsoft Teams or over the phone to discuss what I am working on and the questions it has generated.

Phil Westmorland receiving his award

"I have learnt a massive amount since working for Phil at West Lindsey District Council. His leadership and approach to our team has allowed me to get to where I am today.”

Phil’s ability to inspire and educate the developing members of his team was the biggest factor for his nomination, but his ability to navigate the ever changing Building Control industry is what made Lizzie Robinson, change support officer, agree he deserved a nomination.

She said: “Phil was my first ever boss in Local Government, when I was a fresh faced 18-year-old temp helping out with some administrative support.

"He inspires me every day to do my best, and has guided the team through a very uncertain period, while still maintaining very high standards of work.”

Upon receiving the award, Phil said: “Having a brilliant team makes it all the easier.