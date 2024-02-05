Learn how to spot a horse in need on new welfare trail at Bransby Horses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Winding around the 600-acre site the trail is a permanent fixture at the charity based in Bransby.
Visitors are taken on a wheelchair and pushchair friendly walk where information posters and questions about equine health help people test their knowledge and find out interesting facts about horses’ health.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maria Thompson, senior press officer, said: “We have hundreds of visitors every year, a lot of them are families who enjoy being outside and meeting our rescued horses, ponies, donkeys and mules (equines).
“We’ve launched this trail, which takes them around the fields where our horses are, to help raise awareness of proper equine welfare.
“Most people know about the needs of dogs and cats but equines are less understood.
“We hope the trail will help to engage people with our cause to make sure every equine has a life worth living, promote responsible horse ownership and ultimately reduce the need for our intervention.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bransby Horses is free to visit and take part in the trail and there is also a café, second hand tack and charity shop as well as a gift shop.
With around 50,000 visitors a year Bransby Horses hope the trail will demystify the world of equine welfare for both adults and children while raising awareness of the need for charities like theirs.
Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead.
For further information about the charity visit BransbyHorses.co.uk.