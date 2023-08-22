Learn traditional trades such as blacksmithing and woodturning at Gainsborough's new Heritage Skills Festival

Gainsborough residents and visitors will be given the opportunity to see skilled craftsmen showcasing the rare traditional crafts that are thriving in the region at a new Heritage Skills Festival.

The festival includes a series of free workshops and illustrated talks

The event is taking place on Saturday, September 16, from 9am until 3pm, followed by a week of workshops and illustrated talks.

The festival will be located in Gainsborough’s Market Place, alongside the traditional Saturday market and stretching down to the grounds of Gainsborough Old Hall.

Theresa Workman, Townscape Heritage Activity co-ordinator and organiser of the Festival, said: “There is something here for everyone, whether you are looking for nostalgia, practical skills, tips on restoration, an original hobby, or something beautiful to buy.

"You may even happen upon your dream career.”

And from Monday, September 18, to Saturday, September 23, the festival will continue with a series of free workshops and illustrated talks, including a Stained-Glass Workshop, Leatherwork Tasters, Georgian Dance Classes and more.

Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, member champion for heritage and leisure at the council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our local traditional trades and craftsmen and women to be able to showcase their work and encourage people to participate and learn how to carry out these heritage trades.

"We encourage local residents and visitors to book on to the workshops and illustrated talks throughout the Festival.”

The festival continues throughout the following week with bookable workshops for adults to learn a heritage skill.

For more information about the event and for links to the bookable workshops visit www.discovergainsborough.com/heritage-skills-festival-2023.

This free event has been made possible by Gainsborough’s Townscape Heritage Initiative which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and also by the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.