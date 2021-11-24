Learners get taste of engineering and construction in Skegness

Skegness TEC visiting the Roman Bank improvements project team.

As part of their visit on Friday, the learners heard from various members of the project team, including a county council engineer and Breheny’s contracts director, their public liaison officer and one of the scheme’s construction workers.

Following the series of talks, the learners were invited out onto site to see the construction works underway along Roman Bank, including a demonstration by one of the excavators.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “It's important that the money we spend on big contracts brings value-for-money and as many benefits as possible to the county and the communities where we’re carrying out works.

"To achieve this, we place a big emphasis on social value – or contributing to the long-term wellbeing and resilience of individuals, communities and society. And this site visit for some of Skegness TEC’s learners is a perfect example of this.”

Coun Carl Macey, county councillor for Skegness North, said: “I had the privilege of meeting the Skegness TEC learners who visited Roman Bank, and they all seemed to enjoy the opportunity to speak with the team and have a look at our work site.

“Hopefully some of these fantastic young people will be inspired to take up a career in the engineering or construction industries as a result.”

Karen Martin, Skills And Employability Trainer at Skegness TEC, said: “This was a great opportunity for the students to learn from Lincolnshire County Council and Breheny Engineering about work, employment and the skills that are valued in the workplace.

“Workplace visits like this have proven to inspire students’ exploration of career opportunities, expand their networks and open their eyes to exciting opportunities. The learners and tutors really appreciate the time and effort that those involved have went to in arranging this enrichment opportunity.”

Gary Fowler, the Contracts Director at Breheny Civil Engineering said: “We recognise that, as a long-standing, regionally-based business, we need to have a positive role in the society where we operate and make a positive contribution to the people who live there. This is particularly the case with young people who, by promoting career opportunities in the civil engineering industry and sharing our experiences with them, we can hopefully provide long-term benefits and opportunities in an industry they may not have considered previously.

“To this end, I enjoyed the opportunity to personally speak to some of the young learners from Skegness TEC, recounting my journey through the industry and the opportunities we provide to young people embarking on their chosen careers within our business. “

The improvement works to Roman Bank are progressing well and remain on track to finish in spring 2022.