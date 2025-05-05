Leighann's daring skydive raises thousands for Naomi's Garden charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman’s daring skydive has helped to raise more than £6,300 for a charity near Louth that supports people with disorders ranging from cerebral palsy and dyspraxia to autism and dyslexia.

Leighann Grantham, 32, wanted to generate much-needed funds for a project to create a therapy centre at Manby for Naomi’s Garden, which she described as “amazing”.

She was inspired to back the charity after seeing its work on social media and hearing about its impact through mutual friends connected to Naomi’s Garden.

Leighann rallied support and sponsorship through a JustGiving page online and carted herself off to Hibaldstow Airfield, near Brigg, for the skydive, which was generously paid for by Blaze Competitions, of Louth.

Leighann Grantham flies through the air during her skydive to raise money for the Naomi's Garden charity near Louth. (PHOTO BY: Skydive Hibaldstow)

Her spectacular leap from the skies was so successful that it raised £2,215, which shot up to more than £3,000 when Leighann and her mum, Linda Wright, organised a charity raffle at The Blind Tiger bar in Louth.

What’s more, in a surprise announcement at the raffle event, Linda pledged to personally match the amount raised by her daughter. And at the last count, the JustGiving page was showing an incredible total of £6,345, made up of 97 donations.

Jubilant Leighann said: “I’m absolutely buzzing by the amount of money we have raised for Naomi’s Garden.

"I can’t believe how well it has all gone – and what an amazing cause to do it for.

Another photo from Leighann's spectacular skydive. (PHOTO BY: Skydive Hibaldstow)

"The funds will make a massive difference. And I still can‘t get over the announcement my mum made. I am so happy.”

Mum Linda added: “I am so proud of my daughter and what she is doing for this charity. I could not be happier.”

Naomi’s Garden is the working name of The King’s Outreach charity, which was founded in 2001 by pastors Dennis Brown and Stephen Franklin. It was set up in memory of Naomi Franklin, who had cerebral palsy and died, aged 11.

Since then, it has grown and diversified and provides a range of conductive education, therapies, services and special educational needs (SEND) advice.

It improves the lives of people with movement disorders such as cerebral palsy, dyspraxia and Parkinson’s, genetic and neurological disorders, conditions such as ADHD and dyslexia, sensory processing disorders and autism.

Its aim is to be “a source of hope and a place of achievement, awakening self-belief” among adults and children, whatever their diagnosis. The planned, new centre would “create a dynamic, professional environment” and a permanent base for its therapists.

Sarah-Jayne Walker, the lead conductor and trustee at Naomi’s Garden, was full of praise for Leighann’s fundraising.

She said: “We couldn’t be more grateful for the generosity and support shown by Leighann and Linda. The funds raised will go directly towards the ongoing refurbishment work at our site in Manby.

“Naomi’s Garden provides therapy for children and adults with movement and learning disabilities such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, stroke recovery, long Covid, Down syndrome and other genetic conditions. Our SEND department also supports children with autism, ADHD and sensory processing needs.

“We aim to open the centre’s doors by the end of the year and have been overwhelmed by community support, including from businesses and groups such as Louth Lions, Florins, GBM Waste and B&Q.”

Anyone interested in supporting Naomi’s Garden through donations or volunteering can email Sarah-Jayne at [email protected].