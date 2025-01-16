Leisure firm raises staggering £30,738 for children in need

Blue Anchor Leisure Ltd runs 18 holiday parks across the Lincolnshire coast and South Yorkshire as well as a caravan sales business.

But as well as providing fun for all the family it has a mission to raise money for Cash for Kids East Yorkshire, Yorkshire Coast & Lincolnshire through seasonal events, campaigns and fundraisers.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce that we will again this year support this incredible cause that helps children in need with basic necessities like food, heating and clothing,” a spokesperson said.

“Throughout the 2023 & 2024 season – as a result of the support of our owners, visitors, and contractors – we raised a significant amount of £30,738.31 and we couldn't have done it without support, attendance at our events and donations.

“In addition, we provided dozens of gifts over the Christmas season so these children would have something special to look forward to on Christmas morning.

"The contribution the public made to this cause makes a significant difference in these children's lives, and we would like to thank each and everyone of you who supported our appeal.”

With just weeks to go before the start of the 2025 season, planning for a number of freeowners events across the holiday parks and venues during the 2025 season is already underway.

Recruitment for the 2025 season is also underway. A Blue Anchor Leisure Limited Jobs Fair is taking place on Thursday, January 23, between 10am and 2.30pm at Woody's Bar & Restaurant, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells. For further information on current job opportunities for the 2025 season visit the careers page on the website at blueanchorleisure.co.uk/careers

1 . blue 1.jpg Blue Anchor Leisure Ltd has raised a ataggering sum of more than £30,738 has been raised to help children. Photo: Facebook

2 . blue 2.jpg Fundraisers were held at parks across the region throughout the year. Photo: Facebook

3 . blue 3.jpg The events held at Blue Anchor Leisure Ltd parks are free. Photo: Facebook