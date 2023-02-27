​Let the bells ring merrily for Baumber's new wedding venue

​All you could want for your big day was on hand in Baumber as the first big event for the famous gardens’s new bespoke venue.

Denise Barritt from KMG Bridal at the Montague's wedding fair.

Walled Gardens ​Baumber have now officially launched Montagues, their brand new venue which offers the opportunity to host all manner of events at the picturesque gardens, and on Sunday the gardens hosted their first wedding fair.

With vendors ranging from wedding dress boutiques and hair stylists to civil celebrants and wellness practitioners to calm those wedding day nerves, the wedding fair was a one-stop shop for those planning their big day.

The Walled Gardens owner Sonia Elton said the event went very well: “We’re really pleased, we had a lot of interest from people, which was a big relief!

Sara Bagshaw, Sonia Elton, and General Manager Tina Dennis from Montagues Wedding Venue at Baumber Walled Garden

Montagues came about as a concept when Sonia and the team were looking to replace their old marquee, and they were looking for something more permanent which could be used all year round.

"This way we’d be able to hire more people and create more jobs, as during the winter everything goes a bit quite but if we were able to host events all year round, we could hire more people including a Front of House, a chef, and wedding and events co-ordinators,” Sonia said, “And we thought it would be brilliant for everyone, as it’s a great opportunity for us to work with local businesses especially all the wonderful and talented food and drink producers we have here in Lincolnshire.”

With just a few minor details left to straighten out including some landscaping and interior furnishings left to sort out, Montagues is now up and running and available for bookings.

The first official event at Montagues will be a health and wellness four-day event, running from April 18 to 21, and Sonia is inviting any businesses or charities in the health and wellbeing sector who would be interested in attending the event to get in touch.

Speak to Alison Shearman from Willowtree Wellness.

"Anyone who is involved in helping people feel good would be welcome, we all deserve to have some pampering with everything that’s going on at the moment,” she added.

To find out more about Montagues at the Walled Garden Baumber, visit https://www.walledgardenbaumber.co.uk/ or call 01507 578763.

Deborah Suddaby and Maggie Swanwick form Chequers Boutique in Louth.

Ashley Phillips from the Not Just Travel Agency.

Sarah Boyd, the Mobile Bridal Hairdresser, gives a demonstration.

