'Let there be lights in Skegness for Christmas 2023'

A switch-on event will again be hosted in Skegness by the Hive.

A motion is being put forward at Wednesday night’s town council meeting to set aside £1,000 in the budget for a tree and lights for the year 2023/24.

The motion will be presented by Coun Richard Cunnington and seconded by Coun Mark Dannatt, who say: “This is to secure a tree etc as the council will change and none of us will know what will happen in the new council including things like the District Community Grants.

" Any underspend from this money is to be put into a newly-created Christmas tree reserve.

“We would also like this council to be proactive and place an item on the agenda for July 2023 meeting for the new council to discuss the Christmas tree and decorations for the next term of council, this to include if Skegness Town Council are going to budget for the tree for the term or if other

funding has to be found.”

Skegness Town Council had a tree next to the bandstand in Tower Gardens last Christmas in addition to the one outside Hildreds Shopping Centre. However, the big switch-on was hosted by the Hive after the annual event did not go ahead at the Hildreds Shopping Centre.

This year a Holly Jolly Christmas switch-on event is again being hosted by the Hive on November 26 and 27, with live music and a market.

Also at tonight’s council meeting, the councillors are presenting a second motion to set up a project to carry out the development of an all-inclusive play park for children within Tower Gardens.

" This park would be an exemplar park and one for us to be proud of for our residents and the children’s users, to run alongside the Towns Fund project as the design of the play area is within the Towns Fund project however cannot be funded by the Towns Fund.

“If the above motion is successful, to deter vandalism we would like to consider, if possible, police CCTV to cover the play area and signage to clearly highlight this.”