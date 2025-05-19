'Let's take back control': Reaction as Destination Lincolnshire ceases trading

Hoteliers are calling for action to save tourfism after the demise of Destination Lincolnshire.

Hoteliers are calling for action after the organisation promoting the coast and county went into liquidation.

According to the BusinessDesk.com, Destination Lincolnshire ceased trading on Thursday and all jobs have been lost due to "sustained financial difficulty" and an inability to generate enough income.

The organisation – formerly Visit Lincoln and the Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) for Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland – was established in 2021 and rebranded in early 2022 to support the region's visitor economy.

In response to the announcement, both Lincolnshire County Council and the new Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire have Dame Andrea Jenkyns told Lincolnshire World they were ‘fully committed to supporting the sector’.

However, SAND (Skegness Accomodation Network Development Group) warned that ‘once again our coastal communities are being left behind’.

“It’s time to face a hard truth: once again,” said Bob Walker, chairman of SAND.

"For the past ten years, we’ve seen tourism organisations promise support but deliver little for our area.

“Enough is enough. We can no longer afford to wait for outside groups to steer our future.

“It’s time for Skegness to take the lead—and we must do it together.

“We call on East Lindsey District Council and Lincolnshire County Council to step forward with action, not just words.

“At the same time, we urge local businesses – hotels, guest houses, attractions, retailers – and community groups to come together to

form a new, focused marketing group for Skegness and the surrounding area.

"By working together, we can create a year-round tourism offer that supports everyone.

“Let’s take back control of our future.”

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, said "I’m sorry to hear that Destination Lincolnshire has gone into liquidation, and particularly the impact on the staff involved.

“I have agreed that the GLCCA can take on the role of LVEP to give a strategic oversight to this part of our economy and to keep our local needs on the national agenda”

Samantha Harrison, head of economic development at LCC, said: “Be assured, the county council remains fully committed to supporting the sector. The website www.visitlincolnshire.com is secure, being owned, and run by Lincolnshire County Council. It has consistently seen strong engagement and growth since the pandemic, and we will continue to showcase the best of the county to visitors.”