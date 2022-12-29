LETTER: Concert at St Mary’s Church by the Horncastle and District Choral Society was "an evening to remember"

It was a cold short walk down West Street, where already there were brisk festive gatherings in the bright lights of the growing cluster of Eateries on the corner.

Cold indeed, but this enhanced the pleasure of entering the genuine welcoming warmth of St. Mary’s Church and its brilliant display of paper snowflakes. A concert by the Horncastle and District Choral Society was scheduled.

The conductor, Caroline Boden, has a great talent for unearthing unusual and attractive music.

The main item, an accomplished and attractive setting of the Magnificat, possibly (but maybe not!) by Pergolesi, was beautifully performed by the choir, offering constant balanced control, varied dynamic levels and clear diction. Highlights were colourful and moving duets, first from Isabel Wilson and Gail Hinkins, and then from Ian French and Stephen Agnew.

After the interval (welcome refreshments!) we, the audience, were treated to a stream of attractive carol settings by John Rutter and other lesser-known composers.

We were also given opportunities to take part, with the climactic starring role of providing the “Three Gold Rings” from the “12 Days of Christmas” – good enough apparently to earn an appreciative (if ironic) round of applause from the conductor!

None of this evening’s concert would have happened without Caroline’s excellent training in advance, and clear direction on the night. As ever, excellent accompaniment was provided by the indispensible and unflappable Chris Hinkins.

My thoughtful return home, rather faster than my arrival , was enhanced by the playful dancing of a slightly nibbled silver moon between the clouds. An evening to remember.