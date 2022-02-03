LEVELLING UP: More jobs and opportunities for communities welcomed

Victoria Atkins - MP for Horncastle and Louth.

Victoria Atkins MP - MP for Horncastle and Louth, including Spilsby - has spoken following up the release of details by Levelling Up Secretary, Michael Gove.

Radical new policies announced across the board – including a devolution revolution, London-style transport systems and 5G across the country, as well as elimination of innumeracy and illiteracy.

The document sets out the Government’s plan to transform the UK by spreading opportunity and

prosperity to every community in every region of the country.

At the heart of this new way of making and implementing policy will be 12 bold national missions –

all quantifiable and to be achieved by 2030. These missions will be cross-government, cross-society

efforts.

By 2030, the missions set out by the Conservative Government will see:

 The rest of the country’s local public transport systems becoming much closer to London

standards,

 The large majority of the country gain access to 5G broadband,

 90 per cent of primary children achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths –

with the government’s education efforts focussed on the most disadvantaged parts of the

country,

 55 Education Investment Areas established in parts of the country with weakest school

outcomes,

 The mobilisation of £16 billion of local government pension schemes to turbocharge local

investment,

 Hundreds of thousands more people completing high quality skills training every year,

 Disparities in healthy life expectancy narrowed,

 The number of poor-quality rented homes halved,

 Kings Cross style regeneration deals across 20 places in England,

 The most run down town centres and communities across the country rejuvenated,

 £39 million to widen access to parks – particularly in areas with the lowest access to green

space,

 A significant decrease in serious crime in the most blighted areas,

 Every part of England getting a devolution deal if they wish to.

MP Victoria Atkins commented: “This Conservative Government is committed to levelling up the whole of the UK – which means increasing wages, living standards, and quality of life for people in my constituency too.

“That is why I am delighted to welcome the Levelling Up White Paper, which lays out the

Government’s plan to create jobs, spread opportunity and empower communities across the UK.

“Through this plan, which builds on work over the last two years, this Conservative Government is

delivering on its commitments to the British people by levelling up across the whole of the

country.”

Commenting, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “From day one, the defining mission of this government has been to level up this country, to break the link between geography and destiny so that no matter where you live you have access to the same opportunities.

“The challenges we face have been embedded over generations and cannot be dug out overnight,

but this White Paper is the next crucial step.

“It is a vision for the future that will see public spending on R&D increased in every part of the

country; transport connectivity improving; faster broadband in every community; life expectancies

rising; violent crime falling; schools improving; and private sector investment being unleashed.

“It is the most comprehensive, ambitious plan of its kind that this country has ever seen and it will