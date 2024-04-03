LGBT group looking to expand in East Lindsey

Mayor of Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe, Coun Paul Russell, with group founder Rob Ives. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

At a recent meeting of the East Lindsey LGBT Social & Support Group, Mayor Paul Russell presented the group with a gazebo, banner, and tables, to give the group better visibility at events.

The group was founded in 2021 by Rob Ives, Sutton on Sea’s newly-crowned Carnival Queen, and now meets every Thursday evening, operating as an LGBT community signposting switchboard with referrals to the group from the NHS and Lincolnshire Community Voluntary Services.

Not only is the group now looking to expand and visit other towns across East Lindsey each month, but Robert said that they are also hoping to secure their own premises in the Sutton on Sea or Mablethorpe area, and a GoFundme page will soon be set up to help bring this dream to life:

“We want to bring other services to the area, such as a rapid result sexual health clinic, which would benefit not just the LGBT community but all members of the local community,” Robert said.

The East Lindsey LGBT Social & Support Group is a non for profit organisation, run by volunteers, and there are a number of ways you can help the group – including volunteering to help run additional groups.

"We are also looking for fundraising volunteers, and would like someone to join the team who has experience of grant applications, policies and procedures, and again if you can help, please reach out to us,” Rob said.

The committee are currently collecting items for tabletop sales throughout the year for various events.

Anyone wishing to donate items can contact Rob and the committee on the number at the bottom of the article to arrange collection within the East Lindsey area.

As funding is also limited, any individuals or businesses who wish to sponsor the group would also be greatly appreciated, Rob said.